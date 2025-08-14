Staff at Gatwick Airport will be striking for 10 days - with action taking place over August Bank Holiday weekend.

Baggage screeners employed by ICTS, a key contractor handling hold-luggage for all airlines at Gatwick, have announced strike action over a pay dispute. The strikes, backed by Unite the Union, are set to take place from August 22 to 26 and August 29 to September 2.

This covers the busy bank holiday period (August 23–25). This action threatens to cause significant delays, with longer check-in queues, slower baggage processing, and potential flight cancellations.

The workers, who perform the critical task of screening checked luggage, are among the lowest paid at Gatwick, earning just above the minimum wage. Unite is demanding a £1-per-hour pay increase, arguing that ICTS’s financial success supports their case.

According to Unite, ICTS has seen a 110% turnover growth since 2020, reaching £170.59 million in 2024, alongside a 46.9% profit increase to £6.1 million. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “ICTS has more than enough money to offer these workers a fair pay rise. Not doing so is just corporate greed.”

She added,: “ICTS’ Gatwick workers will receive Unite’s complete backing for as long as it takes during their strikes for fair pay.” The strike action will affect all flights departing from Gatwick during the specified periods.

London Gatwick Airport has stated it expects to operate a normal summer schedule and is collaborating with suppliers to minimize disruptions. However, Unite warns that without a resolution, “industrial action will intensify,” potentially escalating delays and cancellations.

Compensation for delays caused by strikes is unlikely. Airlines classify strikes as “extraordinary circumstances” beyond their control, meaning passengers may not be eligible for refunds or reimbursements. However, if flights are rescheduled to another day, airlines may offer accommodations or alternative travel arrangements.

A spokesperson for Gatwick said: “We are working with our suppliers to avoid any impacts and we expect to operate a normal summer holiday flight schedule for our airlines and passengers on these dates. Of course, we hope ICTS and their union can reach a resolution before then.”