Passengers set to fly in and out of Gatwick Airport have been issued a warning as strikes at the major UK airport have been confirmed.

Anyone flying in and out of Gatwick before the end of the school summer holidays in early September needs to be aware of the threat of disruption as strikes have been announced. Staff working at Gatwick Airport are going to strike over pay.

Baggage screeners employed by ICTS will walk out twice over the next few weeks, with one strike set to be staged over the bank holiday weekend (August 23 to 25).

Unite the Union claims baggage screeners are among the lowest paid workers at the airport earning just above minimum wage. Officials said this is unfair against the backdrop of ICTS recording an increased turnover of 110 per cent compared to 2020, with revenue reaching £170m in 2024.

A Unite spokesperson said: “All flights out of Gatwick will face disruption during these times. Industrial action will intensify if the dispute is not resolved."

This could have a severe impact on flights towards the end of the month. Unite regional officer Ben Davis said: “ICTS is entirely responsible for the disruption that will be caused to Gatwick passengers during the strike action.

“It can well afford to put forward an acceptable pay offer and that is what needs to happen. Despite performing a critical role, these workers are amongst the lowest paid at the airport. Gatwick should be stepping in and pressuring ICTS to put an improved offer forward.”

A spokesperson for Gatwick said: “We are working with our suppliers to avoid any impacts and we expect to operate a normal summer holiday flight schedule for our airlines and passengers on these dates. Of course, we hope ICTS and their union can reach a resolution before then.”