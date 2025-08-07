Ryanair workers at Madrid Airport are to strike for 22 days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handling workers working for Ryanair subsidiary Azul in Madrid are to hold a 22-day strike until the end of the year in protest against what they say is an abuse of overtime. That means across the 22 days of strike action, as many as 2,552 flights - or as many as 482,000 passengers - could potentially be affected.

The first strike, which will affect operations at Barajas Airport in Madrid, is scheduled for the weekend of August 15-17, followed by the weekends of August 23-24, and August 30-31. The strike also extends to the weekends of September 6-7, September 13-14, October 11-12, November 1-2, November 8-9, and December 20-21, December 27-28, and December 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair workers at Madrid Airport are to strike for 22 days. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The UGT and CGT trade unions say they have already submitted strike notice and explain that the reasons for this stoppage are justified by the sanctions imposed on workers who refuse to work non-mandatory hours, with penalties that can reach 36 days without work or pay. They accuse the company of hindering union activity by concealing information, blocking the work committee, disregarding final court rulings, and engaging in wage discrimination against part-time employees.

Commenting on passenger rights, Ivalyo Danailov, CEO of airline compensation specialists SkyRefund says:"If your Ryanair flight is delayed or cancelled due to the ongoing handling staff strikes in Madrid, you may be entitled to compensation under EU Regulation 261/2004 if your flight is cancelled or delayed by 3 hours or more upon arrival, unless the airline can prove the disruption was due to extraordinary circumstances. These include severe weather, security risks, air traffic control strikes but not airline staff strikes. Passengers should stay informed and be aware of their rights."

Ryanair said: “Ryanair does not expect any disruption to our operation as a result of these third-party handling strikes in Spain.”