A new video has emerged showing the “aircraft incident” at Birmingham Airport that closed one of its runways.

The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, with three people on board, was heading to Belfast when it experienced issues with its landing gear and turned back to Birmingham for a bumpy landing which collapsed its under-carriage. The incident yesterday (Wednesday 6 August) is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

The airport is open today (Thursday 7 August) after the runway was cleared last night. However, dozens of flights both to and from the airport have been cancelled and delayed, causing disruption to thousands of passengers in Birmingham, across the UK and internationally.

It seems today that the online departures and arrivals board has caught up. There is only one cancellation this morning and few departing flights delayed throughout the day.

In a post on X, Birmingham Airport said passengers should check with their airlines for details of their flights. It said: "We understand the frustration and apologise for the disruption this has caused," the post reads.

"Our teams have worked as quickly as possible, in line with strict protocols, which must be followed to ensure a safe reopening of the runway following a prolonged closure." The Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, posted a link on X to the Civil Aviation Authority's advice about passengers' rights when flights are delayed or cancelled. "While disruption is minimal, I know how frustrating it can be, so check with your airline before you travel," she said.