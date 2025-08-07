A “technology issue” halted United Airlines mainline flights out of departure airports leading to cancellations and delays.

On Wednesday night (5 August) the airline told CNN that the problem had been resolved. A spokesperson told CNN: “We are working with customers to get them to their destinations after a technology disruption on Wednesday evening.

“The underlying technology issue has been resolved and while we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations.” The outage began at 6:12 p.m. ET and was resolved within a few hours, although residual delays continued into Wednesday night, the airline said.

About 31% of the carrier’s flights were delayed and 1% had been canceled as of 9:45 p.m. ET, according to flight data tracker FlightAware. United Airlines said that the outage was unrelated to recent cybersecurity concerns in the airline industry.

The Federal Aviation Administration said: “We’re aware United experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations. Some delays may continue as they work through the recovery process.”

The FAA is helping address United’s “flight backlog and remain in close contact with United.” Airports in Chicago, Denver, Newark, Houston and San Francisco were impacted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration system status, which showed ground stops requested by United at about 7:30 p.m. ET.