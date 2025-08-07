Jet2 has banned a man for life after his behaviour during a flight which forced the plane to turn back.

A Jet2 flight scheduled to depart Stansted at 5.55am on Tuesday (August 5) for Crete had to return to Stansted due to the alleged aggressive behaviour of a passenger. Jet2 has since banned the disruptive customer from its flights for life, reports Cambridgeshire Live.

A spokesperson for the airline said: "We can confirm that a customer has been issued with a lifetime ban following a catalogue of disgraceful and aggressive behaviour, which led to flight LS1577 from London Stansted to Crete Heraklion having to return to Stansted so that police could offload them. We would like to thank the police and our crew for their handling of this difficult situation.

“As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour and we will fully support the authorities with any subsequent investigation, including prosecutions and pursuing civil proceedings if necessary." A spokesperson for Stansted Airport confirmed that the flight returned to the airport at 9.35am, stating: "This flight returned to London Stansted and landed safely at 09:35 with police in attendance."

Essex Police were also called to the scene. A police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 8.40am on Tuesday, August 5, to reports of a disruptive passenger on board a flight bound for Greece. Officers were alerted to the flight's imminent return to Stansted Airport and detained two passengers for searches. One was arrested and taken on to custody after a quantity of suspected Class A drugs was found. A man, aged in his 20s, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. He has since been released under investigation."