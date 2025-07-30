Jet2 has banned two passengers from flying with the airline after police were called to remove them from a flight at Leeds Bradford Airport due to their “appalling behaviour.”

The incident occurred on Thursday, 24 July, on a flight bound for Chania International Airport in Greece. According to fellow passenger Ian Boyle, the two men became “uncontrollable” after drinking from a duty-free bottle of vodka during a delay on the runway.

“The airline staff were doing their best but the drunk guy just overwhelmed them,” Ian said. “The police had to intervene because the man was so drunk he was uncontrollable. Apparently, the two friends brought a duty-free bottle of vodka on board and thought it was okay to drink it while we were delayed. It was quite a serious altercation. There were kids on board who may never want to fly again.”

Footage from the scene shows officers boarding the aircraft and escorting the two men off the plane. They were later seen being led across the tarmac, each accompanied by multiple police officers.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the arrests, stating: “On 24 July, police received a request for assistance following a report of a disturbance at Leeds Bradford Airport. Officers attended and arrested two males on suspicion of affray. Both were later bailed pending further enquiries.”

A Jet2 spokesperson confirmed the men had been banned from flying with the airline. “We can confirm that two disruptive passengers have been banned from flying with us, following their appalling behaviour which led to police having to offload them,” the airline said. “As a family friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour.”