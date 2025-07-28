A packed easyJet flight was forced to emergency land at Glasgow Airport after passengers pinned down a man yelling “I’ve got a bomb”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dramatic incident occurred on Sunday morning (July 27). Brave passengers banded together to tackle a man shouting that he had a bomb, before claiming he wanted to "send a message" to Donald Trump.

The offender was then cuffed and hauled off the aircraft by around half a dozen cops, with panicked passengers left in tears. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, he can be heard saying: "I wanted to send a message to Trump... he's in Scotland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The US president is currently on a visit to the country and has been spotted playing golf over the weekend. A witness said he woke up suddenly around 8am, under an hour after taking off from Luton, to the man coming out of the toilets at the back of the plane causing a commotion.

The passenger - who did not wish to be named - told The Sun: “He literally came out of the toilet shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ with his hands above his head. Then he said ‘I’ve got a bomb, I’ve got a bomb’ - at this point people were confused.

“I thought he was joking, I mean it’s a weird joke.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving in Glasgow around 8.20am on Sunday, 27 July, 2025.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection and further enquiries are ongoing.” They later added: “At this time we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers.” An easyJet spokesperson said: "Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow this morning was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behaviour onboard.

"easyJet's crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."