Parts of Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport have been evacuated over a fire alarm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers were forced out of Terminal Three at the airport as fire crews probe the incident. Passengers reported huge queues and baggage claim being shut down as staff respond to the alarm.

The airport confirmed: “While the fire service investigate a fire alarm, some areas of Terminal 3 have been temporarily evacuated. Colleagues are working as quickly as possible to resolve this, and we apologise for any disruption this may cause to journeys."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident has now reportedly been stood down, with Terminal 3 returning to normal. Departing flights seem to be operating as normal at the airport.

Parts of Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport have been evacuated over a fire alarm. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

However, multiple are now delayed including an Aer Lingus flight to Dublin at 14:20. There does not seem to be any cancellations or delays to arriving flights.

Passengers are advised to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight. Also it is advised to keep up to date with the airport’s website in case there are any changes.

Holidaymakers have taken to Twitter to report huge queues at the airport following the incident. If you are flying from the airport today make sure to leave plenty of time.