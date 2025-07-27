Videos are circulating on social media of the moment passengers had to use emergency slides to flee a smoking plane at a United States airport.

An American Airlines flight was evacuated at Denver International Airport on Saturday (July 26) after it suffered "a mechanical issue" connected to a tyre during takeoff, the airline said. One person was taken to hospital following the incident, according to Denver International Airport.

Social media footage, which you can watch below, shows the moment passengers used emergency slides to escape, with flames seen below the plane. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze after the aircraft was forced to abort take-off, according to local media.

The problem was reported as American Airlines Flight 3023 from Denver to Miami was still on the runway. The Denver Fire Department said it extinguished a fire after responding to the aircraft.

All 173 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737 Max 8 were safely removed from the aircraft. People could be seen exiting on an emergency slide before running away from the aircraft.

Five people were evaluated but were not transported for further treatment, while one person evaluated at the gate was transported for medical attention for a minor injury. American Airlines confirmed the aircraft in Denver experienced a maintenance issue with a tire and that the plane was taken out of service to be inspected by a maintenance team.

Photo by Instagram/@highlymigratoryfishing.

"American Airlines Flight 3023 experienced a mechanical issue on take-off roll at Denver International Airport (DEN)," the airline said in a statement to FOX Business. "All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience.

The passengers, who were on their way to Miami, were able to complete their journey on a replacement aircraft later on Saturday, according to the airline. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

"American Airlines Flight 3023 reported a possible landing gear incident during departure from Denver International Airport around 2.45pm local time Saturday, July 26," the FAA said in a statement at the time. They added that passengers had been evacuated on the runway and were safely transported to the terminal by bus.