Commuters who were left stranded around Yorkshire last night (Saturday July 26) due to a major signalling problem at Leeds train station - but what is going on today (Sunday July 27)?

An extremely rare ‘do not travel’ warning was out in place for Leeds Station yesterday evening, which was shut amid what staff called a “signalling system” fault.

There is also a huge knock-in impact across the country with scores of services which usually pass through Leeds being delayed or cancelled. The station is usually very busy and travellers were furious at the lack of information.

But, thankfully, the station re-opened in the early hours of this morning and trains are due to run normally via the station today.

National Rail, which issues updates on behalf of train operating companies, published a statement confirming the station had now reopened at 2.02am this morning. The organisation said: “The fault with the signalling system in the Leeds area yesterday has been fixed and trains are able to operate through the area as normal.”

TransPennine Express tickets for travel on July 26 will be valid for use on July 27, National Rail said.

Passengers took to social media last night to share their frustration after journeys were hit by hours of delays, as reported by our sister title The Yorkshire Evening Post. “Me and my friends got stuck in Skipton had to pay £45 for a taxi home,” one woman said.

Another woman said: “Took me 3 hours to get back to Garforth from Selby ended up getting a bus.” And one passenger said it took them three hours to get home from Keighley via Leeds. “Riding the bus soon lost its fun,” they added.