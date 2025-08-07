UK flights to popular Portugal holiday destinations are likely to be cancelled or delayed this month.

Strikes at Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Madeira, Porto Santo and Azores airports are planned every weekend this month, disrupting thousands of UK travellers. The impact is expected to hit major UK airports too - including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh - with Ryanair, easyJet and BA set to reduce capacity.

Up to 60 UK flights a week could be affected, disrupting travel plans for over 10,000 people. In an update on the FCO travel advice page for Portugal, the Foreign Office said: “Industrial action by baggage handles at Portuguese airports from Friday to Monday during the months of July and August may cause delays.

“If you are travelling over this period, check for announcements and follow the advice of your airline or tour operator.” According to Portugal.com workers from SPdH/Menzies will go on strike for five weekends, affecting grounding operations such as check-in, baggage handling and aircraft servicing “at all airports across mainland Portugal and the islands.”

The walkouts are due to various issues including wage disputes, night shift payments and staff parking. If you face significant delays or even cancellations at any part of your journey to Portugal, you could potentially receive some form of compensation.

However, it is unlikely that this will result in financial compensation. Ivaylo Danailov, CEO of airline compensation specialists SkyRefund says: “British holidaymakers flying to Portugal this August with airlines such as EasyJet, Ryanair, TUI, and others should be aware that while airline compensation under UK and EU regulations typically does not apply to delays caused by extraordinary circumstances like third-party strikes, travellers still have important rights.

"Airlines are legally obligated to provide care, including meals, refreshments, and hotel accommodation if delays extend overnight. If your flight is cancelled or delayed by more than five hours, you’re also entitled to a refund or rerouting, depending on your preference.

"We recommend passengers monitor flight updates closely and check with their airline for specific assistance arrangements during this period of industrial action.”