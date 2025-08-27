Greece air traffic control strike: Flights set to operate as normal as ATC action cancelled after court rules it illegal
A Greek court has the four-hour work stoppage announced by the country’s air traffic controllers for Thursday (28 August) as illegal. This means that scheduled flights will proceed as planned.
The Hellenic Air Traffic Controllers’ Association had called on members to walk off the job from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. in support of a 24-hour strike declared by Greece’s main public sector union, ADEDY. ADEDY said the nationwide strike is intended to protest a government bill introducing changes to disciplinary law for civil servants, which is scheduled for a parliamentary vote this week.
The Athens Court of First Instance deemed the controllers’ action unlawful, preventing potential disruptions during the peak holiday season. Greek carriers Aegean and Olympic Air posted a message to customers to say flights would go ahead as normal.
It said: “Aegean and Olympic Air would like to inform passengers that all flights of the domestic and international network will be operated as scheduled on Thursday, August 28, 2025, due to the cancellation of the originally announced work suspension of the Air Traffic Control Personnel.”