There will be rolling strike action across the London Underground beginning this week for seven days, the RMT union has announced.

In a dispute over pay and conditions, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) said its members on the Tube will take industrial action at different times from September 5. The union claimed management had refused to engage seriously with its demands on pay, fatigue management, shift patterns and a reduction in the working week.

A separate dispute will also see RMT members on London’s Docklands Light Railway (DLR) strike from September 7. Strikes are planned on the Tube and DLR.

From Sunday 7 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected

Any services that do run between Monday 8 and Friday 12 September will start later than usual with no service before 08:00

On Tuesday 8 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will also be no service on the DLR

Ruslip Depot Operational Managers (separate to main dispute) to strike from 6pm on Friday, September 5 to 5.59pm on Saturday, September 6 over pay parity.

Transport for London says: “Other TfL services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running normally but are likely to be extremely busy.” Discussing the Tube strikes, RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Our members are doing a fantastic job to keep our capital moving and work strenuous shift patterns to make sure Londoners get to their destinations around the clock.

“They are not after a King’s ransom, but fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members’ health and wellbeing – all of which have not been adequately addressed for years by LU management. Coupled with the fact there are outstanding issues around staff travel arrangements, an atmosphere of distrust has been created, where our members feel like no-one is listening to them.

“RMT will continue to engage LU management with a view to seeking a revised offer in order to reach a negotiated settlement.”