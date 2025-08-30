Coldplay have apologised to fans after they have been forced to reschedule two of their London Wembley Stadium gigs due to London Underground tube strikes.

The band, who were due to perform several concerts at the popular capital city venue in the coming days, put out an announcement on their social media earlier this afternoon (Saturday August 30).

London Tube workers are set to stage strikes in September amid a dispute over pay and conditions. A wave of industrial action was announced by the RMT union yesterday (Friday August 29). The main disputes are over pay and hours, as well as Transport for London (TfL) allegedly failing to deliver on previous promises.

The full statement from the band read: “We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run.

“Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September. To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule.

“The Sunday 7th September show will move to Saturday 6th September. The Monday 8th September show will move to Friday 12th September.

“All tickets will remain valid for their rescheduled date. If you’re able to attend the new date, you do not need to take any action to secure your ticket for the rescheduled show. Your existing ticket will be valid for entry.

“Any ticket holders who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket, and are requested to contact their point of purchase before 12noon BST on Tuesday 2nd September. Any returned tickets will be put on general sale at 11am BST on Wednesday 3rd September, exclusively via Ticketmaster.

The shows on Saturday 30th August, Sunday 31st August, Wednesday 3rd September and Thursday 4th September will go ahead as scheduled. We're very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes.”

The strikes will stretch all the way from next Friday (September 5) until the following Thursday (September 11). Some fans on X have therefore expressed confusion over the rescheduled date. “But there's strikes on Saturday 6th Sept too so it's the same situation as the Sunday,” one person said. Many echoed this thought.

Many also said they were devastated as they had already paid for travel and overnight stays in London for the original dates. “This is a financial disaster for so many people” one person said alongside several broken heart emojis. A second said: “A lot of people will lose out on flights/ accommodation as will be non refundable… a real shame.” A third penned: “ That’s fair if you live close by but if you’re travelling half the country and have hotels, train tickets and holidays from work booked it’s a bit of a joke isn’t it.”

Another fan also declared it to be “the worst news” they could receive today.