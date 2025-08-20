Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paused the band’s set in Hull to poke fun at their viral “kiss cam”.

The band kicked off the first of two sold-out shows at Craven Park on Monday night (August 18), playing a 23-song set spanning their 25-year career.

Spotting a fan who had also attended the Boston gig, Martin, 48, said: “You were at that Boston gig. Well, okay, thank you for coming again after that debacle.”

The joke sparked raucous laughter from the Hull crowd.

Said “debacle” refers to footage from Coldplay’s Gillette Stadium show that appeared to show tech CEO Andy Byron kissing his company’s HR chief, sparking headlines and fallout in the US.

Both of the people involved have since left the company they worked for, Astronomer, and Byron’s wife received an influx of backing and support from people on social media.

Later in the set, Martin addressed the kiss cam more directly - and warned that it won’t be going away anytime soon.

He said: “We’ve been doing this a long time and it is only recently that it became a… yeah. Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade.

“So we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”