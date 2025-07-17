Coldplay will return to the UK in August for a limited run of stadium shows in London and Hull, following the conclusion of their record-breaking Music of the Spheres US tour.

The British rock band are set to perform at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium on August 18 and 19 - marking their first-ever concerts in the city - before headlining six nights at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30, and 31. These are the only UK and European tour dates announced for 2025.

This comes as frontman Chris Martin left fans laughing at their Boston show on July 15, after teasing a couple caught on the venue’s big screen. “They’re either having an affair,” he joked, “or just very shy.” The moment drew laughter from thousands and echoed what fans have described as the band’s version of a “kiss cam” - though no formal kiss cam is used.

Whether similar crowd interactions will feature during the UK shows remains to be seen, but Coldplay are known for high levels of audience engagement at their live gigs.

(Foxboro, MA, 07/30/16) Coldplay's Chris Martin performs at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, July 30, 2016. Staff photo by Matt Stone (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) | MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The tour, which launched its North American leg on May 31 in California, has made stops in Las Vegas, Denver, El Paso, Toronto, and Boston, and will wrap up in Miami on July 26. Coldplay’s performances have become immersive spectacles, featuring glowing LED wristbands called Xylobands, surprise musical guests, and interactive moments that often go viral.

Their current tour supports Moon Music, the band’s latest album released in October 2024, which includes collaborations with Burna Boy, Little Simz, Elyanna, and TINI.

Coldplay have sold more than 100 million albums globally and have won seven Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for Clocks and Song of the Year for Viva La Vida. Their 2021 album Music of the Spheres featured the hit My Universe, a collaboration with BTS that debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — making Coldplay the first British band in history to do so.

Tickets and more information are available at store.coldplay.com and via Ticketmaster.