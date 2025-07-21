Chris Martin has joked with concertgoers about the use of a kisscam at Coldplay’s recent concerts after a US CEO was caught getting close to a co-worker in a now-viral clip.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coldplay frontman broke his silence for the first time since the clip went viral on social media, being viewed millions of time and sparking a wave of memes. In the clip, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught embracing a woman who was later identified as Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of HR, despite both parties reportedly being married to other people.

The pair were spotted during a close-up on the jumbotron kisscam at Coldplay’s concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday, July 16. The man, who is believed to be Mr Byron, had his arms wrapped around the woman alleged to be Ms Cabot, before the pair looked shocked, ducked down and turned away from the camera. Chris Martin said at the time: "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Chris has broken his silence on the situation during Coldplay’s show at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday evening (July 19). He gave the crowd plenty of warning that the kisscam would soon be filming members of the audience, saying: “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd.

“How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now...”

His joke warning was met by laughter throughout the stadium, as Coldplay fans reacted to the reference to the scandal.

Coldplay's Chris Martin has made a joke about the use of the jumbotron kisscam at the band's shows after footage of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron embracing a co-worker went viral online. | Getty Images

While the clip has led to the creation of countless memes online, it has also had real-world implications. Mr Byron has since resigned as CEO of tech company Astronomer after allegedly conducting an affair with his colleague Ms Cabot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Astronomer said in a statement: "Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted."

The company added: "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.”

Astronomer confirmed that co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy would be stepping in as interim CEO while the search for a replacement continues.