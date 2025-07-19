A viral TikTok video claims Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s daughter reacted to the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal.

On Friday, social media users posted a video of a woman, saying it is Byron and his wife Megan Kerrigan's daughter. The TikTok is ‘Marina Byron’ who posted a video with the caption “reconnecting with life after your dads affair makes national news”.

However, the claims are false. Byron and his wife Kerrigan have two children - both sons. The CEO's wife posted dozens of photos of their family on Facebook. There is no mention of a daughter named Marina Byron.

Elon Musk-led xAI's bot Grok, too, fact-checked claims on social media. It said on X: “Based on extensive review of reports and the linked TikTok (which appears unrelated, featuring singer Marina Diamandis discussing her music), there is no credible evidence of anyone named Marina being Andy Byron's daughter. Confirmed: He and his wife have two sons only. This claim seems baseless or mistaken”.

It comes as Coldplay's kiss cam showed two people embracing and then quickly hiding from the view of the camera - and social media users widely believe it is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The US tech company has since placed its CEO Andy Byron on leave after the kiss cam at Coldplay concert allegedly caught him having an affair.

In the clip, which initially appeared on a giant screen at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, two people are seen with their arms wrapped around each other. When their faces appear for thousands to see, the man and woman abruptly duck and hide from the camera.

Reports that both are executives at the company Astronomer and rumours of an affair sparked by the band leader's comment, then spread online. Late on Friday, the company confirmed on X that its CEO Andy Byron had been placed on leave.