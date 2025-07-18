T-shirts mocking the viral kisscam moment allegedly involving a US tech boss and his HR chief at a Coldplay concert have gone on sale.

Merchandise now listed on online marketplace Etsy includes shirts bearing phrases such as: “I took my sidepiece to the Coldplay concert - and it ruined my life,” alongside screenshots of the moment Andy Byron, CEO of data software company Astronomer, was seemingly caught on camera cuddling with his company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, during the band’s Boston gig on Wednesday night.

As the pair appeared on the jumbotron mid-concert, Martin quipped they were “either having an affair” or “just very shy,” drawing laughter from the crowd. The light-hearted moment came during one of the band’s interactive crowd segments, which fans have compared to a “kiss cam” - though no formal one is used during the show.

Their stunned expressions, after realising they had appeared on the stadium's big screen, were quickly clipped and circulated online - with TikTok users, Reddit threads and X (formerly Twitter) sleuths identifying the pair within hours.

Byron is reportedly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, who has since removed his surname from her social media profiles before deactivating her account, sparking further speculation. Cabot is understood to be single.

A widely-shared apology statement claiming to be from Byron was also doing the rounds on Thursday, but it was reported to be fake.

So far, neither Byron, Cabot, nor Coldplay have commented publicly on the incident despite requests for comment.

Astronomer is a seven-year-old tech company used by enterprise clients to manage Apache Airflow, offering what the company describes as “70% higher uptime than self-managed Airflow” and “accelerated development and operations.”

The firm is led by CEO Andy Byron, and its current executive team includes Bhanu Sareddy (Chief Customer Officer), Julian LaNeve (Chief Technology Officer), Cabot (Chief People Officer), and Pete DeJoy (Co-founder and Chief Product Officer), among others.