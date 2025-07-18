An alleged “statement” from Coldplay on the cheating scandal has gone viral online.

According to users online Coldplay has made a statement on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's human resources executive Kristin Cabot allegedly caught cheating at the concert. Coldplay's kiss cam showed two people embracing and then quickly hiding from the view of the camera - and social media users widely believe it is Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.

However, it has not been confirmed that the woman and man in the kiss cam footage is Byron and Cabot. The footage has caused a massive stir on social media - as well as some fake news.

Screenshots of a post on X that appear to be directly from Coldplay's own X account have gone viral with millions of views so far, even just on one version of the post. "Starting with our next show, we're introducing camera-free audience sections for people and their sidepieces," the post states.

Grok, developed specifically for use on X, fact-checked it in the comments when someone tagged the AI chatbot to ask if the post was real. "No, this screenshot is fabricated. Coldplay has not announced camera-free sections for "sidepieces"—no such post exists on their official X account or in recent news. Likely a joke," Grok responded.

Coldplay's real X account also features no such post.