Astronomer CEO Andy Byron says his company is uniquely positioned at the heart of global AI development.

In an interview with the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year, Byron described Astronomer as “a seven-year-old company” that maintains “the largest open-source project today in the world.” He said the company’s products enable organisations to “deliver data at scale, on time, and cost-effectively into many AI workloads and applications.”

“What sets us apart is that our consumer base is any company in the world,” Byron said. “There’s over 55,000 companies that use Airflow in production. So those are great customers for us to go and have conversations with. We have over 1,000 customers right now globally.”

He added that Astronomer’s primary users are data engineering teams, and that most rely on its tools to “deliver quality data to hydrate their AI and machine learning applications.” Byron emphasised: “We’re the only company in the world today that offers a complete commercial offering and portfolio suite around that product itself.”

The company’s momentum continued this month with the announcement of a new strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The partnership will help enterprises migrate legacy data systems to the cloud and modernise infrastructure using Astro on AWS.

“Businesses in every industry are under pressure to modernize both their infrastructure and their data platforms to get their data AI-ready while keeping costs low,” said Michael Haas, Chief Revenue Officer at Astronomer. “With this SCA, Astronomer and AWS are making it easier than ever to do both, without disruption.”

Astronomer’s Astro platform is a managed version of Apache Airflow with over 100 validated integrations for AWS services, including Amazon Redshift, EMR, S3, SageMaker, and Lambda. The new agreement will deepen those integrations and co-invest in go-to-market activities, offering customers access via AWS Marketplace.

John Marriott, Engineering Manager for Data Platform at Campspot, said the switch to Astro on AWS had cut key job times “from two hours to just a few minutes,” while offering greater reliability and visibility. “It has become a foundational part of how we deliver value,” he said.

Allison Johnson, Senior Manager of Americas Technology Partnerships at AWS, said: “This collaboration combines Astronomer’s expertise in Apache Airflow with AWS’s comprehensive cloud services, enabling customers to build smarter data pipelines, gain clearer operational insights, and accelerate their AI deployments.”

According the company’s website, Astronomer is trusted by over 750 enterprise customers worldwide and positions itself as the commercial leader in orchestrating data for analytics, AI, and mission-critical applications.

Astronomer’s current executive team includes Bhanu Sareddy (Chief Customer Officer), Julian LaNeve (Chief Technology Officer), Kristin Cabot (Chief People Officer or Head of HR), and Pete DeJoy (Co-founder and Chief Product Officer), with Byron at the helm driving its mission to simplify and modernise data orchestration.