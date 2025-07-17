An old LinkedIn post from when HR boss Kristin Cabot joined the tech firm Astronomer has come to light.

Interest in Ms Cabot and Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron has grown over the last 12 hours after a TikTok post went viral.

While there has been no official statement from either yet, a post written by Cabot when she joined Astronomer has surfaced - in which she says she is “energised” by talking to Byron.

In the post, uploaded seven months ago, she writes: “Incredibly excited to announce I have joined the Astronomer team as Chief People Officer!

Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer at Astronomer, is on a mission to reshape how human resources is understood within fast-growing tech companies. | LinkedIn

“Astronomer empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, AI, and software to life and is the company behind Astro, the industry-leading DataOps platform powered by Apache Airflow. Astro accelerates building reliable data products that unlock insights, unleash AI value, and powers data-driven applications. Trusted by more than 700 of the world’s leading enterprises, Astronomer lets businesses do more with their data.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron | NYSE on X

“I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development. I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy. “

Cabot works in Boston and has a degree from Gettysburg College. Her specialisms include employee engagement, executive coaching, organisational design, and leadership transitions, all of which are now central to her work at Astronomer.

Astronomer is led by CEO Andy Byron, and its current executive team includes Bhanu Sareddy (Chief Customer Officer), Julian LaNeve (Chief Technology Officer), Cabot (Chief People Officer), and Pete DeJoy (Co-founder and Chief Product Officer), among others.