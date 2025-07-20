Drama continues to erupt around the alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR Chef Kristin Cabot.

They appeared to be caught on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. Footage of them went viral after their extreme reactions to being caught on camera, leaving the band’s frontman to joke they were either “having an affair or really shy.”

Internet sleuths have started investigating Cabot’s marriage, learning she is likely married to a different executive for a rum company. Andrew Cabot appears to be Kristin Cabot's husband, after the two were reported to have purchased a $2.2 million home together in Rye, New Hampshire, in February, the New York Post reports, citing property records.

He is her second husband, as the Post has also reported, citing Massachusetts court records, that she had filed for divorce from Kenneth Thornby in 2018, with the split finalized in 2022. The two shared at least one child together, as he was also forced to pay her a lump-sum child support payment.

Cabot is the CEO and COO of Privateer Rum, a position he has held since launching the company in 2011. Prior to her LinkedIn Profile being deactivated, Kristin Cabot was listed as an “advisory board member” for the company since 2020.

The company website shares that Cabot is the direct descendant of another Andrew Cabot (1750-1791), who was a merchant, rum distiller, and successful American privateer during the American Revolution, with a fleet that consisted of more than 25 ships. The company lists its spirits as New England White Rum, New England Reserve Rum, Navy Yard, Navy Yard aged 4 years, Queen’s Share, Queen’s Share aged 4 years, Seasonal Tiki Gin, Distiller’s Drawer, and Letter of Marque Private Barrels.

Cabot flashed a smile and hefty wedding rings alongside Andrew Cabot and two young kids, according to a Facebook post from May 2024. In another photo from the same album, which was posted by a relative, Andrew Cabot can be seen with a wedding band on his left ring finger.

It’s not clear when the couple were married — or where the relationship stands now.