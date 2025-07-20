Initial reports claimed that the mystery woman in the viral Coldplay concert kiss cam video was Alyssa Stoddard, Astronomer's senior director of people.

The mystery woman could be seen laughing as the pair embracing ducked and hid away. The video went viral and social media users widely believe it is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR department Kristin Cabot. Andy Byron has since tendered his resignation three days after the incident.

Alongside Byron and Cabot, Stoddard's name started doing the rounds of internet as users claimed that she knew of the alleged relationship between the two senior executives. However, as per the company, Ms Stoddard was misidentified and no other Astronomer employee was present in the Coldplay video.

"Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video," the statement said. "The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly," it added.

Alyssa Stoddard also posted on her LinkedIn page confirming the mystery woman is not her. She said: “As confirmed I was not at the Coldplay concert on Wednesday night and I am not the brunette woman in the circulating videos.

“I am not involved in this. Being wrongly identified and then publicly harassed has been unnerving to say the least and incredibly difficult, both personally and professionally.

“I kindly ask that my privacy be respected, and that I be left out of this”.