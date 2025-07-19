Astronomer’s chief executive Andy Byron has tendered his resignation after a Coldplay concert video.

Until a few days ago, Andy Byron, the chief executive of Astronomer was not a household name, but thanks to a Coldplay kiss cam video that social media users widely believe is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the firm’s HR head Kristin Cabot, everyone can’t stop talking about it.

When it comes to his personal life, Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron and the couple share two children together. Andy Byron has now resigned from his role as chief executive of Astronomer and the board of directors have accepted it.

An alleged Facebook page of Astronomer CEO’ Andy Bryon’s wife - Megan Kerrigan - is posting that she has “decided to divorce” him. The last Facebook page by the name of Megan Kerrigan Byron, read: “Dear Friends and Loved Ones, I’ve made the difficult decision to move forward with a divorce — and to pursue alimony.

“This hasn’t been an easy journey, but after everything I’ve endured, I know it’s the right step for my peace, healing, and future. I’ve carried so much in silence, but now I’m standing up for myself — for the love, time, and sacrifices I gave that were not honored.

“I am also seeking alimony, not out of vengeance, but as a rightful step toward reclaiming what was taken from me—emotionally, mentally, and financially. The circumstances that have led me here have caused a great deal of pain, and my goal now is to seek justice and hold him accountable for the harm he has done.”

However, although hundreds were fooled by the Facebook account, it would seem that it is not legitimate. As soon as the kisscam video went viral, her Facebook account was flooded. It looked like she removed “Byron” from her name but then she deleted her account and her Instagram also disappeared.

Astronomer said: “As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding.” The statement also read: “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability and recently, that standard was not met.

“The board will begin a search for our next chief executive as co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

What is Astronomer, is it a public company?

No, Astronomer is a privately owned company. The tech company describes itself on its website as “We are the company behind Astro, the industry-leading data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow®. Astro accelerates building reliable data products that unlock insights, unleash AI value, and power data-driven applications.”