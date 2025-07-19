An alleged Facebook page of Astronomer CEO’ Andy Bryon’s wife - Megan Kerrigan - is posting that she has “decided to divorce” him.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Facebook page by the name Megan Kerrigan Byron has made several posts on Andy Bryon’s alleged cheating at the Coldplay concert. In the latest post it read: “Dear Friends and Loved Ones, I’ve made the difficult decision to move forward with a divorce — and to pursue alimony.

“This hasn’t been an easy journey, but after everything I’ve endured, I know it’s the right step for my peace, healing, and future. I’ve carried so much in silence, but now I’m standing up for myself — for the love, time, and sacrifices I gave that were not honored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am also seeking alimony, not out of vengeance, but as a rightful step toward reclaiming what was taken from me—emotionally, mentally, and financially. The circumstances that have led me here have caused a great deal of pain, and my goal now is to seek justice and hold him accountable for the harm he has done.”

Hundreds of people have commented on the post offering their support to Megan - but is it actually the Facebook page of Andy Bryon’s wife? It would seem not, and hundreds are being fooled.

An alleged Facebook page of Astronomer CEO’ Andy Bryon’s wife - Megan Kerrigan - is posting that she has “decided to divorce” him. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

Within hours of the footage going viral, supporters flooded her actual Facebook account, cheering her as she removed “Byron” from her name. Megan then deleted her account altogether. Her Instagram also disappeared.

So, the Facebook account is not actually her. Coldplay's kiss cam showed two people embracing and then quickly hiding from the view of the camera - and social media users widely believe it is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his firm’s HR head Kristin Cabot. The video set the internet on fire, and everyone has been talking about the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An X user revealed online that Megan dropped her husband's last name from her Facebook profile after the scandal. The user wrote: “Andy Byron‘s wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook and left comments open on her Facebook! What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money”. Kerrigan reportedly deleted her Facebook page on Thursday, but screenshots show she removed her married name, Byron, from it earlier in the day.

Megan is an educator from Massachusetts and currently serves as Associate Director of the Lower School and Admissions for the Hope Graham Program at the Bancroft School in Worcester, BBN Times reported. The 50-year-old always kept a low profile but is known for her work in inclusive education.

None of the people involved has made a public statement about the incident, and Megan Kerrigan has not made an official statement either. Late on Friday, the company confirmed on X that its CEO Andy Byron had been placed on leave.