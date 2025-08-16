Footage shows Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing an impromptu gig at a UK pub, with the musician taking the time to chat with surprised pubgoers.

A TikTok video shows Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performing a surprise gig at a historic UK pub on August 14.

The Halifax Courier reports that the star played an hour-long set at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge, Yorkshire.

In the footage, Martin can be seen playing a piano and singing in the pub’s outdoor area, with him later chatting to stunned pubgoers and even stroking a pet dog.

During the performance, Martin said: "Thank you for letting me play at The Puzzle Inn. Normally I rehearse on my own, you see, so it’s nice to have some company.

“I want to sincerely say thank you so much letting me play in your garden and on Monday in Hull I’ll be thinking of you all and how kind you’ve been to a southerner. I’m very grateful.”

Coldplay will play at Craven Park Stadium in Hull on August 18 and 19.

The band will then play at Wembley Stadium in London on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30, 31 and September 3, 4, 7 and 8.