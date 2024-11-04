Coldplay’s Chris Martin suffered a blunder on stage after he fell through a trap door in front of thousands of fans.

The lead singer was performing with the band at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium when he took a tumble. Martin was addressing fans in the standing area and walking backwards, when he fell through a trap door and was caught by a crew member.

Taking to his feet again, the singer said: “Thank you for catching me, so much. Holy shit, that was nearly a YouTube moment.” Fans were notably concerned as gasps were heard around the stadium as he fell backwards.

Martin appeared to be uninjured in the incident. He told fans he was “ok” after the moment.

It comes weeks after singer Olivia Rodrigo suffered a similar fate Down Under. The ‘Good 4 U’ singer was caught on video falling through a trap door at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

She quickly said to the thousands of fans in the arena: “Oh my God, that was fun. I'm OK. Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage - that's alright. OK, where was I?"

Coldplay are currently continuing their Music of the Spheres world tour and are due in Sydney later this week. The multi-award winning band recently announced new UK tour dates for 2025, the only UK shows next year, with fans clamouring to grab tickets for the London and Hull shows.