Coldplay's opening night of their Australian stadium tour faced an unexpected setback, after a band member withdrew due to a sudden illness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy Berryman, the bassist of the band, was absent from the show after “vomiting”.

Lead singer Chris Martin told the fans at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium that the show would proceed without Berryman. He said: "We will have a slightly different show, and we’ll do our best to make it amazing because we are in Melbourne with all you beautiful people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acknowledging possible “mistakes and problems,” he explained, "You won’t see Guy tonight because he is vomiting."

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Following the show, Coldplay posted on Instagram: "Tonight was the first time in our band’s history that we’ve played a show without all four members onstage. Guy was taken ill unexpectedly just before the show. Thank you for carrying us through it."

Coldplay is currently performing on a four-night run at Marvel Stadium. The band will continue their Australian tour with performances in Sydney's Accor Stadium next week.