Pop rock giants Coldplay have announced huge stadium dates for two UK cities as part of their Music Of The Spheres tour.

The Chris Martin-led group will be heading to both London and Hull next year for a series of shows in their wildly popular Music Of The Spheres tour. The band has performed 177 live shows, with the huge stadium tour beginning on March 18, 2022.

Coldplay, who headlined Glastonbury in 2024, will return to the UK in August 2025 with a series of shows at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium and London Wembley’s Stadium. They are set to be the only European tour dates for the band in 2025.

The full tour dates are:

18th August 2025 - Craven Park Stadium, Hull

19th August 2025 - Craven Park Stadium, Hull

22nd August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

23rd August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

26th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

27th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

30th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

31st August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

The band have famously been eco-conscious on the tour, which has been their first time on the road since before the Covid pandemic. Chris Martin was even made an eco-friendly choice of transport to the band’s Cardiff gig , after train passengers spotted the Grammy winner making his way to the Principality Stadium via public transport.

There is no difference for the upcoming 2025 dates, with the band saying: "In a world first for a stadium show, the band have also pledged to power the Wembley concerts’ production with 100% solar, wind and kinetic energy, collected at the venue and elsewhere in the UK, and delivered by a specially-designed electric battery system. In addition, one of the satellite stages at each show will be fully powered by energy generated by the audience via kinetic flooring and power bikes.”

In addition to helping the planet, the tour dates will also help to raise money for the Music Venue Trust. The charity, which supported grassroots venues and up-and-coming artists, will receive 10% of the profit raised from the gigs.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, September 26. Fans will need to pre-order Coldplay’s new album Moon Music before 11.59pm BST on Tuesday, September 24 to receive a pre-sale link.

General sale tickets will go on-sale on Friday, September 27. A limited number of ‘Infinity Tickets’, which are priced at just £20 each and will be limited to a maximum of two per customer, will be available for the shows via Ticketmaster at 12pm GMT on Friday, November 22.