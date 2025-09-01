Over 60 bus routes will be disrupted by First Bus strike action in London today.

Commuters are advised to use alternative Tube and rail services for travel. There are more frequent buses running on route 2 which travels from Marylebone in central London to Norwood from 7.00 until 10.30 and from 15.00 to 19.30.

Services in west, northwest and southwest London are affected on these dates:

From 05:00 on Monday 1 September to 05:00 on Tuesday 2 September 2025

TfL says: “Little or no service is likely on affected routes. Local buses that are not directly affected by strikes are expected to be busier than normal.

“On strike days, there are more frequent buses running on route 2 from 07:00 to 10.30 and then from 15:00 to 19.30. Where possible, use tube and rail services, which will run as normal.

“For local journeys, consider walking or cycling. Leave extra time for your journey.”

Full list of affected routes:

13, 18, 23, 31, 33, 49, 65, 70, 71, 72, 85, 94, 105, 110, 116, 117, 148, 203, 216, 218, 220, 224, 235, 272, 281, 283, 290, 293, 295, 371, 406, 411, 418, 419, 423, 440, 452, 467, 681, C1, E3, H22, H37, H98, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5

N33, N13, N18, N23, N31, N65, N72, N85, N94, N105, N148, N220, N281 and N295