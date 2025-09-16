Strong winds made landing planes at Heathrow Airport challenging - with video footage showing some landings aborted at the last minute.

Hair raising footage of planes attempting to land at Heathrow Airport during the recent stormy weather has been released. The video shows aircraft being buffeted about as they approach the tarmac, with some landings abandoned altogether.

Strong winds battered London’s main airport on Monday (September 15) with the weather creating a challenge to pilots attempting to get wheels on the ground. British Airways and Aer Lingus flights can be seen coming close to touching down before pulling up, while an American Airlines jet battled a particularly wobbly landing.

A yellow wind warning from the Met Office covered most of England and all of Wales until 6pm on Monday with wind gusts of almost 80mph recorded overnight on Sunday.

The Met Office said the strongest speeds were measured at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, which reached 78mph, while Aberdaron in Gwynedd saw 66mph and Capel Curig in Conwy 59mph. Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire, the Isle of Portland in Dorset and Bridlington in East Yorkshire also saw gusts between 54mph and 58mph.

The weather alert, came into force at 8pm on Sunday with forecasters warning of possible travel disruption, delays to transport and large waves affecting coastal areas, with short-term power cuts also possible.

Aeroplanes were spotted struggling in windy conditions coming into land at Heathrow Airport | Big Jet TV / SWNS

Ahead of the windy conditions, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said there could be “low impacts in general” but added: “Nonetheless, there could be some brief kind of power interruptions and some travel disruption for the return to work on Monday morning. So it will be quite a windy start to the week.”

Winds have since eased and in an online forecast, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said the outlook for Tuesday was “a lot calmer” compared to Monday’s breezy conditions but “more wet and windy weather” was expected across the country on Tuesday evening.

Some “scattered showers” are forecast for Wales, South West England and northern Scotland in the afternoon, while much of eastern Scotland and central and eastern England will see a “dry and fine” day, Mr Deakin added. Highs of around 19C are expected in London, 16C in Manchester and 15C in Glasgow.

Mr Deakin said of Tuesday’s forecast: “The wind’s a lot lighter than yesterday as well and with the help of a bit of sunshine, that will make it feel a little warmer, 19, maybe 20 degrees across the South East, generally 16, 17, 18, so about average for the time of year. But as I mentioned, more wet and windy weather is on the way.

“Things are clouding over this afternoon for South Wales, South West England, rain edging in here through the evening, rush hour and that rain spreads to most of Wales and Northern Ireland. Before midnight, some heavy outbreaks as well, particularly for Wales and Northern England through the early hours.”

He added: “Northern Scotland may stay largely dry, and as the winds ease, we could see those temperatures again, dipping down into single digits, but for most, as the wet and windy weather moves in, it will actually turn mild through the night as we start Wednesday morning, 13, 14 degrees along the south coast.”