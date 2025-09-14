Storm Amy UK: Met Office issues yellow wind weather warning for several regions causing 'travel disruption' - full list affected areas
A Met Office Yellow wind warning has been issued across several regions. Coastal gales may develop bringing large waves to southern and western shores.
Travel disruption and power cuts are also possible. The warning is in place from 8pm Sunday (14 September) to 6pm Monday (15 September).
The Met Office warns: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely”.
It adds: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening”.
Regions and local authorities affected
East Midlands
East of England
- Bedford
- Cambridgeshire
- Central Bedfordshire
- Essex
- Hertfordshire
- Luton
- Norfolk
- Peterborough
- Southend-on-Sea
- Suffolk
- Thurrock
London & South East England
- Bracknell Forest
- Brighton and Hove
- Buckinghamshire
- East Sussex
- Greater London
- Hampshire
- Isle of Wight
- Kent
- Medway
- Milton Keynes
- Oxfordshire
- Portsmouth
- Reading
- Slough
- Southampton
- Surrey
- West Berkshire
- West Sussex
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- Wokingham
North East England
- Darlington
- Durham
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Stockton-on-Tees
North West England
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Blackpool
- Cheshire East
- Cheshire West and Chester
- Cumbria
- Greater Manchester
- Halton
- Lancashire
- Merseyside
- Warrington
South West England
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole
- Bristol
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Dorset
- Gloucestershire
- Isles of Scilly
- North Somerset
- Plymouth
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Swindon
- Torbay
- Wiltshire
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
- Staffordshire
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Telford and Wrekin
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands Conurbation
- Worcestershire
- East Riding of Yorkshire
- Kingston upon Hull
- North East Lincolnshire
- North Lincolnshire
- North Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
- West Yorkshire
- York