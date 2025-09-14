Low pressure is sweeping in from the Atlantic bringing a spell of strong winds and heavy rain across the UK.

A Met Office Yellow wind warning has been issued across several regions. Coastal gales may develop bringing large waves to southern and western shores.

Travel disruption and power cuts are also possible. The warning is in place from 8pm Sunday (14 September) to 6pm Monday (15 September).

The Met Office warns: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely”.

It adds: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening”.

Regions and local authorities affected

East Midlands

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Peterborough

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Tees

North West England

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

Isles of Scilly

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Torbay

Wiltshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

York