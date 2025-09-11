The UK is bracing for severe gales this weekend, with winds of up to 80mph expected to sweep across parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 8pm Sunday to 6pm Monday thanks to Storm Amy, covering much of west and southwest England, Wales, and the southern coast.

The warning zone stretches from southern England up the west coast to around Manchester.

Gusts of 60mph are likely in coastal and hilly areas, with the most exposed spots facing 80mph on Monday morning.

The Met Office says transport delays are likely, and there’s a small risk of injuries or danger to life from flying debris.

Residents are being urged to secure bins, sheds, fences, and garden furniture ahead of the storm.

Despite the conditions, forecasters do not expect the system to be named as a storm.

Sunshine and drier weather will be found further east, with London reaching highs of 17-18 degrees Celsius.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We have been monitoring a deepening area of low pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday.

“At present, a named storm is unlikely.”