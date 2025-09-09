The UK is bracing itself for Storm Amy which could bring ‘impactful weather’ to the UK this weekend.

Weather forecasters will be ‘keeping an eye’ on an area of low-pressure approaching the UK as Storm Amy threatens to bring in ‘impactful weather’ conditions to the country. However, uncertainty remains around whether the first named storm of the season will reach British shores.

The news comes as another week of unsettled weather is predicted, with sunshine and showers dominating with longer spells of heavy rain also likely. According to the Met Office, Wednesday (September 10) promises to be a broadly wet day for many, with areas of rain and showers gradually spreading east/north-east, perhaps turning heavy on some south facing hills in Scotland in particular.

A spokesperson for the national weather service said: “Things will remain fine ahead of this in the east at first though it will turn increasingly showery, with rain not arriving until after dark. Winds will pick up a notch and may be strong around Irish Sea coasts, with the risk of gales on exposed northwestern coasts and hills in the north.”

Continuing on the theme, more sunshine and blustery showers are expected on Thursday (September 11), with the chance that some may turn heavy and thundery, particularly in the south and west. Again, winds will be brisk, especially for areas near the coast.

Waves crash over the harbour wall during windy conditions in Folkestone, Kent | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Friday (September 12) is set to be a similar day with Met Office forecasters predicting conditions to be widely breezy and cool. Frequent showers in western coastal areas will become more widespread by day before falling back to the coast by evening and there is also a risk of thunderstorms and small hail in the heaviest showers.

Will Storm Amy hit UK?

A deepening area of low-pressure is causing concern Storm Amy is going to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the UK. Saturday (September 13) begins with a mix of sunshine and showers but there is a chance heavier rain could move in across southern areas.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “We are keeping an eye on a deepening area of low-pressure which will develop over the North Atlantic during the coming days and might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday.

“At present, it’s too early to say the precise impact this might have on the weather, but it’s likely to bring widespread heavy rain and strong winds, most probably to the north of the UK.

“We are closely monitoring what the various computer models are suggesting and will keep people updated as our forecasts evolve over the next few days.”