Prepare for the first storm of the season - Storm Amy may be on her way and yellow weather warnings are in place for the next two days.

Extreme weather is likely to be disruption across the England, including everywhere south of Newcastle, from 8pm tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and may also bring power cuts to homes and businesses across the country.

Everyone is being advised to prepare and forecasters say the bad weather may also cause:

The situation is no better on Monday and the extreme weather warning remains in place until 6pm. Things should return back to normal on Monday evening, with no warnings in place for Tuesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Most of England and all of Wales will be affected by strong winds from Sunday evening through to late afternoon on Monday. A yellow weather warning is in place.

“Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, spreading inland and eastwards during Monday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely in inland areas, while gusts of 60-70 mph are possible at times along exposed coasts and hills.”

The Met Office has not currently labelled the weather warning as an official ‘storm’, however, they are ‘keeping an eye’ on the situation. They say the area of low pressure bringing the unsettled weather is not thought - at the moment - to bring widespread impacts enough to be named by either Met Eireann or the Met Office.