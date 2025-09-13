Emergency services were rushed to Manchester Airport due to an incident.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning (September 13) with passengers evacuated from an easyJet plane. The flight was set to depart from Terminal 1 for Lanzarote.

It seems the issue was triggered by a problem with the aircraft tug - a vehicle used to manoeuvre planes on the ground, given they lack reverse gear. Reportedly, the tug vehicle made contact with the plane's front wheels, prompting an immediate response from on-site rescue teams.

Passengers aboard flight EZY 2029 were required to disembark and board another aircraft while safety checks were conducted, reports the Mirror. Manchester Airport confirmed that other flights were not affected by the operation, which resulted in one boarding gate being temporarily closed.

Photos circulating on social media depict several emergency service vehicles on the tarmac, captured from the Terminal 1 building. This is understood to be standard procedure. The flight, originally scheduled to leave at 7am, later departed safely.

EasyJet has not yet commented on the incident.