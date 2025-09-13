Several police officers have been injured amid clashes as 100,000 protesters descended on London to join far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s ‘freedom of speech’ festival.

More than 1,600 police officers have been drafted in from across the country in a bid to keep apart the protest and counter protest. There are also several big football matches taking place in the capital today.

Scotland Yard this afternoon confirmed that officers had been assaulted. More than 100,000 people were estimated by police to have gathered in London for the “Unite the Kingdom” event which faced counter protests by anti-racism campaigners.

The Metropolitan Police said it estimated around 110,000 were in Whitehall for the Robinson event and 5,000 for the counter protest.

The force, which was attempting to keep the two groups apart, said: “Officers are having to intervene in multiple locations to stop Unite the Kingdom protesters trying to access sterile areas, breach police cordons or get to opposing groups.

“A number of officers have been assaulted.”

Screen grab taken from video posted by Metropolitan Police on their X account showing police officers preventing a crowd of 'Unite the Kingdom' protesters trying to access sterile areas during the Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom march and rally in central London. | Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Earlier it said its officers had also been “attacked with projectiles and have had to use force to avoid their cordon being breached”.

The two groups were divided by a line of police officers on Whitehall, one side waving placards that said “refugees welcome. Stop the far right” and the other flying Union and St George’s flags.

The “Unite” protest featured speeches on a stage in Whitehall from Robinson and other activists including former actor Lawrence Fox, former Apprentice candidate Katie Hopkins along with musical performers and a group of bare-chested members of the Destiny Church in New Zealand performing a haka.

A sea of flags could be seen in the crowd including the St George’s Cross, the Union flag, the Scottish saltire and Welsh dragon with others carrying wooden crosses with “Christ” written on and singing Christian songs.

Police officers have been 'assaulted' during Tommy Robinson's protest. | Jamie Lashmar/PA Wire

Chants in support of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, could be heard alongside “f*** Keir Starmer” and “Keir Starmer is a wanker”.

Meanwhile, the counter-protest, dubbed March Against Fascism, chanted “stand up, fight back” and “we are the women, we won’t be silenced, stop the fascists now, now, now, now” as they marched from Russell Square towards Parliament.

Strict conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act on where and when campaigners can protest, the Met said, with the SUTR event ending at 4pm and the Unite the Kingdom event finishing at 6pm.

Five Premier League football matches are also set to take place on Saturday, including derbies between West Ham and Tottenham, and Brentford and Chelsea.

More than 1,600 officers will be deployed in total across the city, with 500 brought in from other forces, the Metropolitan Police said.