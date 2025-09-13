Tommy Robinson has urged “frustrated protesters” to remain “calm and peaceful”.

Taking to X this afternoon, the activist said: “There are MILLIONS of people out in London for our event today. We understand peoples frustrations at not being able to get near the stage or the PA system.

“We are asking all of you, everyone who is understandably frustrated, to please remain calm and peaceful. Let's keep things safe and civil.”

Some protesters have replied to Tommy Robinson’s post saying they are “stuck”. One wrote: “Stuck in the Strand! Overly successful is a good thing. Going to the pub!”.

Another posted: “There are tens of thousands of us who can’t get there at all - they’ve closed the bridges!“. It comes as Tommy Robinson has claimed that “millions” have turned up to the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest today.

Posting on X today the activist said: “MILLIONS HAVE TURNED UP FOR OUR FOR OUR UNITE THE KINGDOM EVENT!!!! This is the biggest protest in British history. British patriots are chanting the name of @charliekirk11 in his memory.”

Unofficial estimates put the size at 50,000 just before 10am, with expectations that the rally could eventually exceed 150,000. Helicopters are audible overhead, as is Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline. Protesters were heard chanting Charlie Kirk’s name - the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, who was fatally shot in the neck during an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Meanwhile more than a hundred people also gathered outside Russell Square before the March Against Fascism counter-protest against far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally, both of which are being held in central London on Saturday (13 September).

People milled around with placards that said “refugees welcome” and “oppose Tommy Robinson”, and chants of “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” started at around 11.20am. Hundreds of people were gathered outside Blackfriars station and lined along Blackfriars Bridge before Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally.

Pockets of the crowd started chanting “f**k you Starmer” while many were wearing or holding England and Union flags London Underground trains heading towards the station were packed with people seemingly on the way to the demonstration.