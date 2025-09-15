The Met Office is predicting "brighter days" after gale force winds battered the UK - but it’s not all good news.

Gale force winds of up to 80mph today are set to make way for some brighter days this week, before unsettled conditions return. As a weather warning passes in England and Wales, forecasters are predicting some warmer spells on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, before any thoughts of an Indian summer become too strong, things are set to turn once again, continuing the recent trend of unpredictable conditions. The Met Office warned people to expect “an unsettled week” that would be “often windy, with rain or showers”.

Tuesday would be a “a day of sunshine and showers”, they said, with showers in parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England. Brighter elsewhere, especially the southeast, and feeling warm in the sunshine,” the Met Office expert said, echoing the forecast for Wednesday, when things would start out windy, but turn brighter later.

A woman uses an umbrella during a rain shower in Birmingham | Jacob King/PA Wire

On Thursday and Friday, however, they warned of “further blustery showers or longer spells of rain”, though the south east would feel “warm in sunshine”. And it remains much the same - unsettled - into the weekend and next week, the Met Office long-range outlook said.

“The broadly unsettled conditions look to continue during the first part of this period (next week),” a forecaster warned. “All areas are likely to see some further spells of wet and at times windy weather, interspersed with brighter, showery interludes.

“By the start of the following week, a ridge of high pressure may extend eastwards towards the UK, bringing an increasing chance of longer periods of drier weather to northern areas initially, whilst low pressure remains closer to the south or south east.

“Towards the end of this period, high pressure may be rather more dominant across the UK. A cooler interlude is likely for a time through next week, with chilly nights and fog patches likely under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures probably return closer to average by late September.”

Looking further ahead, they said forecasts became much more difficult, though “there are likely to be some spells of wet and windy weather along with some drier interludes but no strong preference to whether settled or unsettled regimes will be most dominant”.

“Overall, north-western parts are more likely to be wettest and windiest,” they added. “Temperatures likely fluctuating around average.”