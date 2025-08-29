Ryanair Spain flights cut: Budget airline to axe flights as it threatens to cut one million seats - which holiday destinations will be affected?
The budget airline has confirmed plans to scrap roughly one million seats, a move that will affect people hoping for some winter sun. According to the Scottish Sun, Ryanair will announce details of the affected services on September 3.
So far it is not known which holiday destinations will be affected. The cuts follow a decision by Aena, Spain’s state-controlled airport operator, to raise fees for airlines.
Aena charges carriers for the use of its terminals, runways, security, aircraft handling, and baggage services. The latest increase will see fees rise by 6.5% next year, which is bad news for holiday makers as the move is likely to mean higher flight prices, as airlines typically pass these costs on to passengers.
This is not the first time Ryanair has reduced services to Spain. In January, the airline axed 800,000 seats across 12 routes, affecting both domestic and international flights.
Airports including Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Santander and Asturias, all experienced reduced operations. And all flights in both Jerez and Valladolid were scrapped.
At the time, Ryanair blamed what it described as “excessive fees” at Spanish airports. Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair DAC, said: "Aena's excessive airport charges and lack of viable incentives for growth continue to harm Spain’s regional airports, limiting their growth and leaving huge areas of airport capacity unused."