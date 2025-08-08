Ryanair cancelled flights: Claims airline has 'cancelled flights' to likes of 'Ibiza, Palma and Tenerife' ahead of strikes - is it true?
There are reports that flights to and from Alicante, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, and Tenerife South are among those already being pulled from schedules. However, the company has said that the disruption would be minimal and it is has not cancelled flights.
The strike will affect operations at Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Malaga, Seville, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Girona, Tenerife South, Lanzarote, and Santiago de Compostela. A Ryanair spokesman said: “Ryanair does not expect any disruption to our operation as a result of these third-party handling strikes in Spain.”
In previous disputes, Ryanair has temporarily prohibited checked luggage on certain routes, compelling travellers to only use cabin bags to circumvent issues with unmanned baggage belts.
The industrial action, organised by Spain’s UGT union, will involve staff from Azul Handling – Ryanair’s own ground services subsidiary – who work across 12 of the airline’s Spanish bases. The strike begins on August 15 and will continue every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 31. Walkouts will occur during three peak windows: 5am to 9am, noon to 3pm, and 9pm to midnight.
The union says the strikes are being held in protest against what it describes as exploitative working conditions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.