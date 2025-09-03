Ryanair will slash capacity on its Spanish routes this winter, pulling more than one million seats from its schedule.

In response to Aena, Spain’s state-controlled airport operator, confirming plans to raise passenger fees by 6.5 per cent in March 2026, the budget airline is axing multiple different routes.

The hike will push charges to €11.03 per traveller - costs airlines say will inevitably drive up ticket prices. Aena runs 46 airports across Spain, including major tourist hubs such as Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Alicante.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is set to outline the affected routes imminently. The cuts will target regional flights in the airline’s winter 2025/26 schedule, which only went on sale on August 28.

Madrid, a non-regional hub, is not expected to be affected, while Castellon Airport - not managed by Aena - may also avoid reductions.

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair’s group CEO, blasted the fee rise as “unjustified and damaging,” pointing to Aena’s record profits and passenger numbers.

“These are the highest charges in a decade,” he said.

For travellers, the impact is limited for now. Few tickets have been sold for the newly released schedule, and passengers on cancelled flights will receive full refunds.

However, because the cancellations fall outside the two-week window for compensation, no additional payout will be due.

Travellers with extra expenses will need to claim through their insurance.