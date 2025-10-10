Flights are delayed at major airports in Spain today as a warning for severe rainfall has been issued.

Flights are delayed at Valencia, Alicante and Murica airports as Storm Alice hits Spain. Thousands of Britons have been told to brace for "extraordinary danger" across the Costa Blanca on Friday.

As Storm Alice hits, the country’s meteorological service Aemet has activated its most severe weather alert. The Spanish weather agency will implement a red warning for the Alicante region from 10am local time on Friday, cautioning residents and visitors about potentially catastrophic rainfall.

Emergency services in Ibiza and Formentera have also bolstered their response capabilities after the islands were placed under orange weather warnings for storms and heavy rain. According to Aemet, the country’s weather agency, the peak of Storm Alice is set to hit Spain today (Friday 10 October) and tomorrow (Saturday 11 October). Extreme rain is expected to hit popular locations.

Aemet warns: “The peak days of the storm are expected on Friday the 10th and Saturday the 11th, with northeasterly winds reaching their peak intensity. The heaviest showers are expected in Valencia, Alicante, and Murcia, where they will be locally very strong, likely torrential, with accumulated rainfall exceeding 140 mm in 12 hours, most likely in the province of Valencia.”

Authorities have advised holidaymakers visiting Spain's Mediterranean coastal regions to stay informed about weather developments and adhere to official instructions. In a statement, Aemet said: "There is a high uncertainty in the position of Alice and its interaction with surface flows, which will determine the areas of greatest adversity each day, so detailed monitoring of forecast updates and warnings is recommended over the next few days."

Listed below are the delayed departure and arrival flights from the major airports.

Valencia Airport

Departures

10:35 Transavia flight to Paris - delayed

10:25 Ryanair flight to Dublin - delayed

Arrivals

09:35 Air France from Paris - delayed

Murcia Airport

Departures

11:00 Ryanair flight to Prestwick - delayed

11:00 Ryanair flight to Manchester - delayed

Arrivals

10:35 Ryanair flight from Manchester - delayed

Alicante Airport

Departures

09:00 Air Europa to Palma de Mallorca - delayed

10:15 Vueling to Amsterdam - delayed

11:25 Ryanair to Leeds - delayed

11:40 easyJet to Manchester - delayed

12:20 Jet2 to Belfast - delayed

12:35 Ryanair to Vienna - delayed

12:40 easyJet to Zurich - delayed

12:40 easyJet to London Gatwick - delayed

13:25 Ryanair to Marseille - delayed

09:35 Vueling from Palma de Mallorca - cancelled

09:50 Ryanair from Dublin - delayed

10:20 easyJet from Bristol - delayed