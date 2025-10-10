Spain weather warnings: Flights delayed at Valencia, Alicante and Murcia airports affecting Ryanair and easyJet - as severe rainfall warning issued
Flights are delayed at Valencia, Alicante and Murica airports as Storm Alice hits Spain. Thousands of Britons have been told to brace for "extraordinary danger" across the Costa Blanca on Friday.
As Storm Alice hits, the country’s meteorological service Aemet has activated its most severe weather alert. The Spanish weather agency will implement a red warning for the Alicante region from 10am local time on Friday, cautioning residents and visitors about potentially catastrophic rainfall.
Emergency services in Ibiza and Formentera have also bolstered their response capabilities after the islands were placed under orange weather warnings for storms and heavy rain. According to Aemet, the country’s weather agency, the peak of Storm Alice is set to hit Spain today (Friday 10 October) and tomorrow (Saturday 11 October). Extreme rain is expected to hit popular locations.
Aemet warns: “The peak days of the storm are expected on Friday the 10th and Saturday the 11th, with northeasterly winds reaching their peak intensity. The heaviest showers are expected in Valencia, Alicante, and Murcia, where they will be locally very strong, likely torrential, with accumulated rainfall exceeding 140 mm in 12 hours, most likely in the province of Valencia.”
Authorities have advised holidaymakers visiting Spain's Mediterranean coastal regions to stay informed about weather developments and adhere to official instructions. In a statement, Aemet said: "There is a high uncertainty in the position of Alice and its interaction with surface flows, which will determine the areas of greatest adversity each day, so detailed monitoring of forecast updates and warnings is recommended over the next few days."
Listed below are the delayed departure and arrival flights from the major airports.
Valencia Airport
Departures
- 10:35 Transavia flight to Paris - delayed
- 10:25 Ryanair flight to Dublin - delayed
Arrivals
- 09:35 Air France from Paris - delayed
Murcia Airport
Departures
- 11:00 Ryanair flight to Prestwick - delayed
- 11:00 Ryanair flight to Manchester - delayed
Arrivals
- 10:35 Ryanair flight from Manchester - delayed
Alicante Airport
Departures
- 09:00 Air Europa to Palma de Mallorca - delayed
- 10:15 Vueling to Amsterdam - delayed
- 11:25 Ryanair to Leeds - delayed
- 11:40 easyJet to Manchester - delayed
- 12:20 Jet2 to Belfast - delayed
- 12:35 Ryanair to Vienna - delayed
- 12:40 easyJet to Zurich - delayed
- 12:40 easyJet to London Gatwick - delayed
- 13:25 Ryanair to Marseille - delayed
- 09:35 Vueling from Palma de Mallorca - cancelled
- 09:50 Ryanair from Dublin - delayed
- 10:20 easyJet from Bristol - delayed