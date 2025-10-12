Storm Alice is proving unrelenting in Spain - with downpours continuing today and weather warnings still in place.

The torrential raid is being seen on the eastern, Mediterranean side of the country and across the Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza.

Today there are orange and yellow warnings about heavy rain along the eastern coast, with Valencia and Tarragona in the affected areas. Ibiza, which saw more than 110mm of rain on Saturday is covered by an orange rain alert, while the western side of Mallorca, including Palma, is orange with the rest of the island yellow. Minorca has a yellow rain alert.

This observer captured the explosive moment that a lightning strike hit the village of Rojales near Alicante:

The mainland coastal region and the Balearics have a yellow thunderstorm alert on them for today.

Rain warnings sparked by Storm Alice in Spain on Sunday, October 12, 2025, including the eastern coast and the Balearic Islands - from left, Ibiza, Mallorca and Minorca. Graphic by Spanish weather agency Aemet | Aemet

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that there was more rain on on Saturday than on the previous two days, and that while the storm is expected to ease off in the coming days, rain is forecast for the rest of the week.

The Bulletin also reported that for the first time in Mallorca, at about 6.30pm on Saturday, the Balearic Government's emergencies department sent a phone alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms.

A general warning has gone out to the population to stay indoors where possible and not to travel, as well as avoiding floodwater and flood-prone places.