More heavy rain is expected to hit popular Spanish hotspots including Valencia and Alicante as Storm Alice continues to wreak havoc.

The State Meteorological Agency in Spain (Aemet) has issued an orange alert for Ibiza and Formentera for Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storms will continue at least until Saturday, October 18, due to the passage of hurricane "Alice" through the islands.

The Pitiusas Islands will be under orange risk for heavy rain and storms from 8 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Accumulated rainfall of up to 50 liters per square meter in one hour is expected. The alert will then change to yellow until midnight on Tuesday, with a forecast of accumulated rainfall of up to 20 liters.

Heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected today (Monday 13 October) especially in the morning and early afternoon. The rain will persist on Tuesday, while on Wednesday (15 October) it will continue, tending to lessen during the afternoon.

As of 2pm on Sunday (12 October) Emergency Services 112 has recorded 67 calls in the Pitiusas, 62 in Ibiza, and five in Formentera. Most of the calls are related to flooding in buildings, businesses, and homes.

Aemet has also warned that there is a significant risk of heavy rain in the following locations from 10am to midnight on Monday 13 October:

South coast of Tarragona - Tarragona

North coast of Alicante - Alicante

Northern coast of Castellón - Castelló/Castellón

Southern coast of Castellón - Castelló/Castellón

Northern coast of Valencia - Valencia/Valencia

Southern coast of Valencia - Valencia/Valencia

Ibiza and Formentera - Ibiza and Formentera

The heavy rain is these locations is an orange weather warning. It comes after videos have been shared online showing torrents of muddy water surging through the towns of La Ràpita and Santa Bàrbara in Tarragona province over the weekend, sweeping away vehicles and debris.

Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency urged residents in the Ebro Delta to stay indoors as conditions worsened. “The situation is complicated, and more rain is forecast,” Cristina Vicente, a senior official at the agency was quoted as saying by La Vanguardia.

So far there have been no reports of deaths or injuries but emergency services have been rescuing drivers from submerged vehicles. Train services between Barcelona and Valencia were suspended until further notice along the Mediterranean Corridor, while roads in several low-lying areas were closed due to the flooding.

The downpours are part of a spell of severe weather driven by Storm Alice, which has battered parts of southeastern Spain, including the Balearic Islands, in recent days. The rainfall has led to travel chaos in the popular tourist island of Ibiza, as the airport has been flooded and roads submerged.