US forecasters have issued a hurricane warning for Jamaica as Storm Melissa is expected to "rapidly intensify" into at least a Category 4 when making landfall in the Caribbean island.

US forecasters have issued a hurricane warning for Jamaica as Storm Melissa is expected to "rapidly intensify" into at least a Category 4 when making landfall in the Caribbean island.

The warning means winds of at least 74mph (119kph) are expected in the area within 36 hours. Melissa is "likely starting to rapidly intensify and expected to become a major hurricane tomorrow", the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said on Saturday.

The hurricane is expected to bring torrential rain of up to 25in (64cm) when it hits Jamaica. A similar forecast was issued for the southern regions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic through to Monday.

On Saturday evening, Melissa was centred about 125 miles (200km) south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 280 miles (455km) west-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It had maximum sustained winds of 115mph (185 kph) and was moving west at 3mph (6kph), the hurricane centre said.

The storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic. Authorities in Jamaica said the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston will be closed at 8pm local time on Sunday.

They did not say whether it will close the Sangster airport in Montego Bay, on the western side of the island. However, a JetBlue Airways spokesperson confirmed that all flights scheduled for Sunday and Monday to and from Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport and Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport have been cancelled.

At least seven Air Canada flights scheduled between Saturday and Tuesday have been cancelled, while JetBlue has cancelled 14 flights between Sunday and Tuesday. Caribbean Airlines has canceled two flights on Saturday and Sunday. Southwest has also cancelled eight flights planned for Sunday. Cancellations may change based on conditions and airport operations.

More than 650 shelters have been set up in Jamaica. Officials said warehouses across the island were well-stocked and thousands of food packages prepositioned for quick distribution if needed.