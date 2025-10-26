Jamaica’s two main international airports -- Norman Manley International in Kingston and Sangster International in Montego Bay - are closed.

It comes as the rapidly intensifying Hurricane Melissa inches closer to the island. Authorities warned that the Hurricane, already deadly in parts of the Caribbean, could lead to "catastrophic” flooding across Jamaica and southern Hispaniola this week.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from early June to late November. More than 650 shelters were activated in Jamaica. Officials said warehouses across the island were well-stocked and thousands of food packages prepositioned for quick distribution if needed.

The hurricane is expected to bring torrential rain of up to 25in (64cm) when it hits Jamaica. A similar forecast was issued for the southern regions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic through to Monday.

On Saturday evening, Melissa was centred about 125 miles (200km) south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 280 miles (455km) west-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It had maximum sustained winds of 115mph (185 kph) and was moving west at 3mph (6kph), the hurricane centre said.

The storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic. The situation is so severe that the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, will close for all routine services on Monday, October 27, and will only be available for limited emergency services. All routine visa and American citizen service appointments have been canceled.

Travellers are advised to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.