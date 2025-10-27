Hurricane Melissa: British holidaymakers in Jamaica given food supplies in preparation for storm lockdown
British holidaymakers in Jamaica have hunkered down with hotels locked down ahead of Hurricane Melissa.
Video footage shows holidaymakers in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, being given food supplies on October 26 in preparation, before the category 5 storm makes landfall.
Toby Lindley-Smith, from London, is currently on holiday in RIU hotel Ocho Rios with his family. He said that the resort has "prepared well" and they are all preparing for the storm to hit.
He said: "I just spoke with a staff member who said they are remaining on site and vigilant in particular for storm surge as we are on the coast.
"Most people are pretty calm, which I think is the help of the staff, but there’s of course a level of fear, especially from those checking socials and news channels
“As for what’s going on, nothing currently. The weather is calm, but of course that won’t last.
"The staff have tied everything down and fenced off open areas, while guests are now in lockdown for the next day and a half."
The category 5 storm is expected to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday morning (October 28). The hurricane is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and destructive hurricane conditions in some areas.