A video shows holidaymakers in Jamaica being given food supplies as hotels prepare to lockdown ahead of Hurricane Melissa.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British holidaymakers in Jamaica have hunkered down with hotels locked down ahead of Hurricane Melissa.

Video footage shows holidaymakers in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, being given food supplies on October 26 in preparation, before the category 5 storm makes landfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Lindley-Smith, from London, is currently on holiday in RIU hotel Ocho Rios with his family. He said that the resort has "prepared well" and they are all preparing for the storm to hit.

He said: "I just spoke with a staff member who said they are remaining on site and vigilant in particular for storm surge as we are on the coast.

Food bags and supplies for holidaymakers in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in preparation for Hurricane Melissa. | Toby Smith / SWNS

"Most people are pretty calm, which I think is the help of the staff, but there’s of course a level of fear, especially from those checking socials and news channels

“As for what’s going on, nothing currently. The weather is calm, but of course that won’t last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The staff have tied everything down and fenced off open areas, while guests are now in lockdown for the next day and a half."

The category 5 storm is expected to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday morning (October 28). The hurricane is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and destructive hurricane conditions in some areas.

On Sunday (October 26), two of Jamaica's main airports were closed, and nearly 900 shelters were opened around the country.